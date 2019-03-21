Bogey free round lights up Bonville

TOP PLAYER: Warwick Mordue has been crowned Tiger Tee champion for 2019 at the Bonville Golf Resort.

TOP PLAYER: Warwick Mordue has been crowned Tiger Tee champion for 2019 at the Bonville Golf Resort. Leigh Jensen

GOLF: Bonville Golf Resort held its annual Tiger Tee final last Friday, with one player lighting up the course from start to finish.

The Tiger Tee is a monthly stroke event open to both members and visitors with the winner being decided by best nett score.

The course is set-up at its most challenging, with play from the black tees and the pins located in tougher than usual locations.

Players qualifying for the final have won a monthly Tiger Tee event at some stage over the past 25 years.

Despite a strong field of entrants, it was 2016 Tiger Tee champion Warwick Mordue who absolutely dominated the field.

Mordue produced an unbelievable bogey free round 67 off the stick to post a Nett round 65 including five birdies on holes four, ten, twelve, fifteen and seventeen

Mordue, who also claimed Mixed Foursomes Champion in 2018, has continued to post impressive rounds at Bonville since joining the club in only 2016.

"The best thing about the Tiger Tee is that anyone can win it,” Mordue said.

Runner-up Mark Dodd from Coffs Harbour finished with a nett round 70, claiming second on a countback from Shane Macarthy.