The Monstar, with jockey Skye Bogenhuber, wins the $175,000 Moreton Cup (1200m) at Sunshine Coast Turf Club on Saturday.
Horses

Bogenhuber takes career to new heights

Tom Threadingham
by
2nd Jun 2018 10:32 PM
HORSE RACING: Toowoomba jockey Skye Bogenhuber has taken her career to new heights thanks to a warrior-like effort from The Monstar.

Bogenhuber not only jumped in the saddle of the seven-year-old gelding for her first ever Group race at Corbould Park on Saturday, but fended off a tough field to take out top honours too.

The Monstar, relishing a soft-rated track, was quick to strike fear into fellow gallopers by jumping from the gates straight to the front of the field during the $175,000 Moreton Cup (1200m) at Sunshine Coast Turf Club.

The Brett Cavanough-trained horse proved a staunch competitor by holding the lead and despite being challenged by equal-favourite Platinum Angel and Calanda in the dying stages of the race held on to take the win.

Bogenhuber, a five-time Toowoomba premiership winner, was ecstatic to win her first Group race on her first attempt aboard the Scone galloper.

"It's a dream, an absolute dream,” she said.

"He (The Monstar) kind of hits a flat spot but then he powers on like a real warrior and he's so tough.”

The Monstar has been known to be a tricky horse to handle, but Bogenhuber has relished her relationship with the horse.

She has a solid record with the horse having charged to victory with him at the Sunshine Coast and Eagle Farm in the past.

"He is very different and we're probably a bit similar and he's got his quirks and I just love them,” she said.

"A lot of people find him hard but I find him quite funny so we get on well.”

Stable foreperson Stephanie Alexander said it was a well-deserved win for both Bogenhuber and The Monstar.

She was unsure as to where the gelding would run next, but said he would no doubt be chasing a wet track.

"He's a great horse and he's been really good for the stable and he's always consistent,” she said.

