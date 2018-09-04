Menu
NEW LOOK: Paul Hyham shows off his toned body after participating in Max's Challenge.
Body transformation goal pays off for Qld man

Ashley Pillhofer
4th Sep 2018 6:15 AM
IN ONLY 12 weeks, Anytime Fitness member Paul Hyham transformed his entire body.

Already a regular gym goer, Mr Hyham decided to enter the national Max's Challenge body transformation competition earlier this year.

"Thousands of participants partake in it each year... it is an online forum where they provide you a nutritional plan, training plan and online support," he said.

"I gave it 100 per cent and this is the result."

 

Paul Hyham before reaching his goal.
Mr Hyam said that before his transformation he often saw before and after photos and did not believe they were real.

"It is definitely achievable, it does take some discipline and commitment but it is just proof that those kind of transformations that you see do actually happen," he said.

"I work five days a week... juggling full-time work and family and everything else we have thrown at us, it is achievable."

Mr Hyam was told he had won the challenge on his 47th birthday.

"I got to the top 50 and I thought that was pretty good... then they rang me the next day and told me top three," he said.

"They told me my transformation was an absolute standout. The guy was rapt because it is his program that has achieved this."

Mr Hyam's transformation has inspired his wife to undertake the female version of the challenge.

