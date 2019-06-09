Menu
BODY FOUND: Police have located a missing man's bod in a dam.
News

Body of missing man from Northern NSW found in dam

Sam Flanagan
by
9th Jun 2019 3:29 PM
THE body of a Northern NSW man has been found after the 41-year-old was last sighted in May.

Glen Jones was last seen leaving his home on Newton St in Armidale about 5.20pm on Monday, May 27.

Police located the man's body in Dumaresq Dam on Dumaresq Dam Rd, Armidale at 9am this morning.

The police set-up a 3km search boundary on the out limit of the dam when they commenced looking on Friday.

The death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

armidale coffs harbour emergency missing man north coast northern nsw nsw police police
Coffs Coast Advocate

