Tyson George had been missing since last week.
Body of man discovered on town’s outskirts

by NATASHA EMECK and ALYCE MOKRZYCKI
25th Nov 2019 1:27 PM
The body of a man - believed to be that of  29-year-old Tyson George who had been missing since last week - has been discovered on the outskirts of the Tennant Creek township.

The body was discovered on Monday afternoon.

"While it is believed there are no suspicious circumstances, investigations into the man's movements prior to his death will remain ongoing," NT Police said in a statement on Monday evening.

"Police will now prepare a report for the Coroner.

"Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends."

Mr George had not been since or heard from since he left a house on Haddock St, Tennant Creek, at about midday on November 21.

