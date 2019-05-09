Identity of body found in sewage tank revealed

The body of Jason Guise was found in a sewage tank in Wynnum on Wednesday.

The body of Jason Guise was found in a sewage tank in Wynnum on Wednesday.

A MAN whose body was found in a Wynnum sewage holding tank has been identified as 45-year-old Jason Guise, missing since April 21.

Mr Guise was last seen at his home in Bride St, just a few blocks away.

Friends had expressed concern for Mr Guise in the days following his disappearance, saying he had not touched his bank accounts and his mobile phone had been switched off.

They described his disappearance as out of character.

The Wynnum father had recently spent time in prison and had expressed his devastation at returning home to find many of his possessions gone.

"I can't stop thinking about all my stuff that got sold," he wrote on March 29.

"My car, bikes TV clothes, pictures of my kids... But you know what really, really hurts is a little jewellery box I made for my mum in high school. It was the last thing I had of my mum's. I've had it for 25 years... I'm shattered … it's making me sick."

Last month he wrote another post where he claimed to have confronted those responsible for selling his possessions.

"Funny how a punch in the face and all of a sudden they remember things," he wrote, 11 days before he disappeared.

One friend told The Courier-Mail Mr Guise had "been through hell".

"He was gutted as you could imagine with the clothes he had on was now what he owned," the friend said.

"He had his battle with drugs to block things out but he's a beautiful bloke and would literally do anything for a decent human, though had no time for bad apples.

"I pray that he's just taking a break from everyone and everything!"

Mr Guise counted Olympic diver Chantelle Newbery among his friends.

Emergency services at the site where a man’s body was discovered in a sewage tank. Picture: AAP/image David Clark

Police Inspector Owen Elloy said maintenance workers found his body in a routine sewerage check.

"A number of maintenance workers attended the scene in order to check on the pumping station and located the man's body late this morning," he said on Wednesday.

Brenda Campbell, a Wynnum resident since 2000, said she believed this was the first case of its kind to occur in her neighbourhood.

"It's a very quiet area and this is a total surprise," she said.

"We've been here for nearly 20 years and nothing has ever happened here before, so I hope it's not a sign of things to come."

Detectives have been questioning ­residents in the area and will continue to ­investigate.