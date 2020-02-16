Menu
Body of missing kayaker found by joggers

Matt Deans
by
16th Feb 2020 11:30 AM
JOGGERS have found the body of a man missing from South West Rocks.

The 69-year-old had been the subject of a day-long search coordinated by Mid North Coast police after his kayak was found floating in the Macleay River on Saturday at 10.45am. 

Police were told the man was last seen with his kayak at a boat ramp on New Entrance Rd, South West Rocks, about two hours earlier, ferrying supplies to his yacht anchored off-shore.

The search involved the Westpac Helicopter, SES, Surf Life Saving, Marine Rescue, Water Police and NSW Maritime and continued until it was suspended at sunset.

On Sunday at 6.45am, a running group found the man's body on the beach at Scotts Head, about 17km north of South West Rocks.

Police said a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

