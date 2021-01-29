Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An investigation is underway after a group of young people found a body submerged in a small creek.
An investigation is underway after a group of young people found a body submerged in a small creek.
Crime

Body found submerged in small creek

by Erin Lyons
29th Jan 2021 11:22 AM

Police have established a crime scene in Darwin's northern suburbs after a body was discovered in a small creek.

A group of young people made the grim discovery in Lyons. The creek travels between the Royal Darwin Hospital and several main roads.

Detectives are on site but no further information is available at this time, a spokeswoman for NT Police said.

"Police have responded to a deceased person in the Lyons area overnight. Investigations are ongoing," a statement from officers read.

The age and gender of the deceased are unknown, while the circumstances surrounding their death remains a mystery.

Originally published as Body found submerged in small creek

body police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Is the Coffs Coast on a lottery hot streak?

        Premium Content Is the Coffs Coast on a lottery hot streak?

        Money Two winners in two weeks adds to $17m in cash dished out across region over four years

        Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: January 29, 2021

        Premium Content Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: January 29, 2021

        News Today’s weather, funeral notices, fuel prices and more in one place.

        IN COURT: 10 people facing court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 10 people facing court today

        News Here is a list of everyone who is facing the magistrate today, Thursday, January...

        COVID-19: Where first local vaccine recipients will get jab

        Premium Content COVID-19: Where first local vaccine recipients will get jab

        Health Find out the locations for the first stage of a multi-step plan to deliver vaccines...