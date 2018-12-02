Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was found stuffed inside a wheelie bin at Yeronga
A man was found stuffed inside a wheelie bin at Yeronga
Crime

Body found stuffed in wheelie bin

by Michael Wray
2nd Dec 2018 2:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating the death of a man found last night stuffed inside a wheelie bin in Yeronga.

The Courier-Mail understands the bin was tied shut with shoe laces.

Investigators have not identified the man or the cause of death.

It is believed residents of Yeronga Street had started complaining about a smell coming from the bin and called police, who arrived about 7pm.

The bin was located outside a unit complex.

Police have not released any other information.

crime editors picks police yeronga

Top Stories

    Man charged after dog dies in locked car

    Man charged after dog dies in locked car

    News Queensland man allegedly sat in Coffs Harbour pub drinking while pup died in a locked car on one of the hottest days of spring.

    Police seize 70kg of marijuana after stopping erratic driver

    Police seize 70kg of marijuana after stopping erratic driver

    Crime THE erratic driving was probably a dead giveaway.

    Man guilty of threatening cops with gun during pursuit

    premium_icon Man guilty of threatening cops with gun during pursuit

    News Driver who fled from breath test reached speeds of up to 180km/h

    Arrest made in crime crackdown on northern train line

    premium_icon Arrest made in crime crackdown on northern train line

    News Arrest made as part of four-day operation on northern NSW trains.

    Local Partners