The body was discovered just north of Brighton Jetty. Picture: Tom Huntley

A BODY has been discovered on a beach in Adelaide's south - authorities are investigating whether there are suspicious circumstances.

The body was found just north of the Brighton Jetty at about 7.20am.

Emergency services are at the scene, and SA Police will be investigating.

A crime scene has been established where the body was discovered.

