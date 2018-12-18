Menu
Specialist officers being briefed at Jourama Falls in the search for missing man Shane Holian
Crime

Body found in search for missing man

18th Dec 2018 3:42 PM

A MAN'S body has been found at Jourama Falls, believed to be that of missing man Shane Holian.

Townsville Police said the body was located by officers about 10.30am within the national park.

Police are in the process of recovering the body for formal identification.

Townsville Police will brief the media this afternoon.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Local police would like to thank everyone who has assisted in the search and rescue operation in challenging conditions over the past week including members from the State Emergency Service, park rangers, specialist police and the local community.

