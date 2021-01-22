Body found at breakwall

The search continued for a 20-year-old Coffs Harbour man who was washed off the south wall on Thursday January 21, 2021.Photo: Tim Jarrett

The body of the man swept from the southern breakwall by a large wave has been located.

Family members at the scene helped to locate the body according to Chief Inspector Jo Reid.

He was found at around 10.30am on Saturday and officers from the Coffs/Clarence Police district are assisting the family.

Authorities search for man washed off the southern breakwall at Coffs Harbour. Photo by Frank Redward

The Advocate understands he was found wedged on rocks at the end of the wall and emergency services are in the process of retrieving the body.

The 20-year-old man was swept off the breakwall around 6pm on Thursday.

The authorities were alerted by the man's family, concerned their son had not returned home from a walk along the beach; his car was found in the Gallows Beach car park.

Officers attached to Coffs/Clarence Police District attended and began searching the area, assisted by Marine Area Command, Marine Rescue, NSW Ambulance, Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter and Coffs Harbour Lifeguards.

The gate to the breakwall was closed at the time due to large seas.

A woman who was near the end of the breakwall reported that while she did not actually see the man washed into the water, she had turned away briefly before a large wave washed over the wall and when she turned back, the man was gone.

Search for man at breakwall: A 24-year-old Coffs Harbour man is missing after being swept off the breakwall on Thursday evening. Marine Rescue continued the search on Friday in front of devastated friends and family.

Up to 40 family members and friends of the man gathered on the banks of the harbour as the search continued.