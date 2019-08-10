Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A body was found inside a house fire at Guyra in the state's north.
A body was found inside a house fire at Guyra in the state's north. The Daily Examiner
News

Body found after housefire

Bill North
by
10th Aug 2019 5:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN INVESTIGATION is underway after a body was found inside a house destroyed by fire in the north of the state.

Emergency services were called to the home on Falconer Street, Guyra, 35km north of Armidale, about 4pm on Friday, August 9, and found the house well alight.

A body was found in a bedroom after the fire was extinguished by NSW Rural Fire Service.

A post mortem examination will be conducted this week to determine cause of death and establish formal identification; however, police are investigating if the body is that of the 60-year-old man who lived in the home.

Inquiries by officers from New England Police District continue, and the cause of the fire is still to be determined.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    MUST READ: 19 biggest moments from the 2019 Group 2 season

    premium_icon MUST READ: 19 biggest moments from the 2019 Group 2 season

    News FROM refs walking off the job, commentators being arrested mid match and games ending in brawls to stunning debuts and thrilling finishes, 2019 had it all.

    Damaging winds hamper efforts to contain bushfire

    premium_icon Damaging winds hamper efforts to contain bushfire

    Weather 60 fires currently burning across the state

    LOW ACT: Elderly man assaulted and robbed in broad daylight

    premium_icon LOW ACT: Elderly man assaulted and robbed in broad daylight

    News THE 83-year-old suffered bruising and cuts to his arm, hand and nose

    VIDEO: Police try out-of-the-box approach to road safety

    premium_icon VIDEO: Police try out-of-the-box approach to road safety

    News Northern region experiences worst road toll in NSW for 2019