Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A body has been discovered washed up on Casuarina Beach. Police are on the scene and have blocked off access to the beach. Picture: Judith Aisthorpe
A body has been discovered washed up on Casuarina Beach. Police are on the scene and have blocked off access to the beach. Picture: Judith Aisthorpe
News

Body discovered washed up on NT beach

by Denise Cahill
11th Feb 2021 10:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A BODY has been discovered washed up on Casuarina Beach.

News Corp Australia understands the man's body was discovered outside the Darwin Surf Club.

Police have confirmed a man's body, which rests below the high tide mark, has been found on the beach.

Officers have blocked off access to the beach.

Emergency services personnel are yet to determine the circumstances around the man's death.

Police were notified just after 7am this morning and are still on scene setting up a crime scene.

Currently the Casuarina Beach is closed in the area around the Surf Life Saving Club.


Originally published as Body discovered washed up on Casuarina Beach

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: February 11, 2021

        Premium Content Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: February 11, 2021

        News Today’s weather, funeral notices, fuel prices and more in one place.

        IN COURT: 10 people facing court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 10 people facing court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is facing the magistrate today, Thursday, February...

        Grief about grass reaches new heights

        Premium Content Grief about grass reaches new heights

        News Grass is really getting on people’s nerves.

        Clarence River navigate tricky run chase to earn one-day win

        Premium Content Clarence River navigate tricky run chase to earn one-day win

        Cricket Clash between CRCA and Northern Districts went down to final over