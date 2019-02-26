Bodies of missing boys found ‘submerged’

The two young brothers that were been found dead in a Townsville river near a park where they liked to play. Picture: AAP Image/Supplied by QLD Police

THE bodies of two young boys have been recovered from the Ross River after a desperate search was sparked on Monday night.

An amber alert was raised last night when police believed the brothers, aged 3 and 5, were at serious risk.

The brothers were last seen on CCTV at a home on Brett St, Cranbrook, about 5.30pm yesterday.

Police were contacted after a family search was unsuccessful.

Townsville Police District Duty Officer Senior Sergeant Ian Wilkie said a large scale search ensued after police received information the two boys were seen swimming in the river.

"We commenced a large scale search involving SES, QFES, police, the government helicopter, water police, (and) I believe some members of the rural fire service as well," he said.

"The public were also conducting their own searches and we do thank them for that, obviously in a residential area the more eyes the better.

"Information was received during the night of a possible sighting of the boys swimming nearby.

"We conducted a search of the boys early this morning and unfortunately we located the two boys deceased."

Sen-Sgt Wilkie said the elder boy was found about 5am followed by the three-year-old about 40 minutes later.

"It was difficult because the boys were located submerged," he said.

"Everything indicates at this stage it's two young boys having fun and getting into difficulty."

Sen-Sgt Wilkie believed the two boys entered the river "within metres of where they were located".

Indigenous elder Proferssor Gracelyn Smallwood said the desperate search went through the night.

"They regularly, apparently, come down here so it was nothing unusual but because of the tragic downpour we had two weeks ago made so much of a difference," she said.

"Townsville has had so many tragedies in the last few weeks and we thought the floods and loss of properties was bad but these are too little people that have been taken and it outweighs all the trauma we've gone through."