Lake McKenzie on Fraser Island where the bodies of two boys have been found. File picture
Environment

Bodies found at Fraser Island lake

by Chris Clarke
30th Mar 2019 1:00 AM
THE bodies of two children have been found in Fraser Island's iconic Lake McKenzie this morning.

The children are believed to be boys.

More to come

