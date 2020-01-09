Bodies litter the sand and shallows

Klint Tompkins saw about 40 dead stingrays in shallow water and on the sand.

Klint Tompkins saw about 40 dead stingrays in shallow water and on the sand.

A DAY at the beach turned sour for Klint Tompkins earlier this week when he found several stingrays dead in the water at Arrawarra Headland.

The Sawtell local took several photos and a video showing the large number of rays floating in the shallow water and washed up on the sand on Tuesday.

Some were within the rock walls of the traditional rock fish traps and others were found floating nearby.

Dead stingrays at Arrawarra : Questions are being asked did a water temperature change cause a host of stingrays to wash up at Arrawarra?

"I saw roughly 40 of them in the seaweed and in the shallow water. I came up for the day and stumbled across them," Klint said.

"It was sad to see so many of them."

Arrawarra Beach north of Coffs Harbour.

He shared some of his photos and a video on the Woolgoolga and Northern Beaches Facebook page with other beach-goers reporting seeing the same thing.

Some suggested reasons for the kill.

"Maybe the water contamination due to the bushfires got to them? Sad to hear of their demise," posted Kerri Gerchow.

"This happens most to stingrays when there's sudden changes in water temp or red spot disease," Tom Morton posted.

Rapid changes in temperature over a relatively short period of time have been linked to mass stingray deaths in the past with a kill at Lake Conjola linked to a rapid cooling of temperatures.

The National Marine Science Centre in Coffs Harbour was contacted for comment but declined saying people should report it to the Department of Primary Industries (DPI) Fishers Watch Phoneline on 1800 043 536.

The Advocate has also contacted the DPI and the Dolphin Marine Conservation Park for comment.

More details to come