Bobcats' late goal sinks Urunga

15th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
Maclean teammates swamp Mackenzie Allen after he scored a last-minute winner for Maclean against Urunga.
Maclean teammates swamp Mackenzie Allen after he scored a last-minute winner for Maclean against Urunga.

MACLEAN'S hopes of reaching the Premier League semi-finals remain alive after the Bobcats pulled off a stunning upset victory over Urunga.

The winning goal came off the boot of Mackenzie Allen in the 89th minute from outside the 25 yard box.

The consequences of the result were felt by many teams.

First and foremost, it sets up a virtual elimination final this Sunday when Maclean travels to Orara Valley with the winner to finish fourth and the loser to bid farewell to its season (the Bobcats can progress with a draw).

Secondly it ensures Coffs United is the minor premier for 2017.

While Sawtell was only a mathematical chance of reaching the top four, Maclean's surprise win spells curtains for the Scorpions year after Sawtell produced a disappointing display on the weekend against a determined Northern Storm.

Maclean president Mick Corbett said the 1-0 win over Urunga was a sure sign the Bobcats have what it takes come finals time.

"They should take a lot of confidence from this win, and I hope they can keep it going into this week,” Corbett said.

Grafton United felt the wrath of a seething Urunga on Monday night with the Raiders winning the catch-up game 16-0.

Boambee played a catch-up game last night against Westlawn Tigers after this edition went to print.

Assuming the Bombers won last night, combined with the 5-0 result over the Coffs Coast Tigers on Sunday, Boambee has jumped into third position on the table having earned 16 points from its past seven matches.

Coffs United was forced to battle for the three points against Orara Valley, a team the Lions could well meet in the two leg semi-final stage, winning 2-1.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  north coast football soccer

