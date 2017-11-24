Bobby the Bullmastiff x

Menu
Bobby is up for adoption at the Coffs Harbour RSPCA.
Pet of the week: He's full of energy and ready for a forever home.

Bobby is a large 18-month-old tan and black bullmastiff-cross at the RSPCA.

He is desexed, good with other dogs and has responded well to training.

Bobby is suitable for a family familiar with his breed and who will be consistent with his training to provide suitable rules and boundaries.

He can be a high-energy dog, will require daily exercise and will strictly only go to a home with a Colorbond fence.

"With the right rules and boundaries, Bobby will make a lovely companion,” said Emma from Coffs Harbour RSPCA.

Adoption fee: $320.

For more information on Bobby and other dogs up for adoption at Coffs Harbour RSPCA, visit adoptapet.com.au.

Tag number: 083 1956.

