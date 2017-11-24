Bobby the Bullmastiff x

Pet of the week: He's full of energy and ready for a forever home.
Bobby is a large 18-month-old tan and black bullmastiff-cross at the RSPCA.
He is desexed, good with other dogs and has responded well to training.
Bobby is suitable for a family familiar with his breed and who will be consistent with his training to provide suitable rules and boundaries.
He can be a high-energy dog, will require daily exercise and will strictly only go to a home with a Colorbond fence.
"With the right rules and boundaries, Bobby will make a lovely companion,” said Emma from Coffs Harbour RSPCA.
Adoption fee: $320.
For more information on Bobby and other dogs up for adoption at Coffs Harbour RSPCA, visit adoptapet.com.au.
Tag number: 083 1956.