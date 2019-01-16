Bobbie the manx cat
Hi there, I'm Bobbie!
I know my name is Bobbie and I'm ginger, but I'm a girl! (ginger cats are more often boys).
I'm also a manx which means I have no tail, so don't go looking for it.
Some gingers around here get the nick name Ginger Ninja but who am I kidding?
I'm no Ninja, unless Ninja skills include rolling around on my blanket, licking your hands or arms or rubbing up against you?
That's just the kind of girl I am.
Bobbie is currently up for adoption at the Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter.
