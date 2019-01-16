Menu
Bobbie is pet of the week at Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter.
Bobbie the manx cat

Rachel Vercoe
16th Jan 2019 8:15 AM

Hi there, I'm Bobbie!

I know my name is Bobbie and I'm ginger, but I'm a girl! (ginger cats are more often boys).

I'm also a manx which means I have no tail, so don't go looking for it.

Some gingers around here get the nick name Ginger Ninja but who am I kidding?

I'm no Ninja, unless Ninja skills include rolling around on my blanket, licking your hands or arms or rubbing up against you?

That's just the kind of girl I am.

Bobbie is currently up for adoption at the Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter.

