Boating blitz designed to save lives

SAFETY START: Wearing a life jacket on water is just the first step to boating safety. Kari Bourne

BOATERS should mind their manners with Operation Safer Water: Smart Boating is Best, kicking off on Saturday.

Roads and Maritime Services (RMS) spokesman Angus Mitchell said the blitz will continue across all NSW waterways until sundown on Sunday, April 22.

"While there is no substitute for good manners, this is less about making friends and influencing people and more about saving lives,” he said.

"One of the key focuses of the operation will centre around considerate boating and ensuring that vessel operators have no doubts about the universal rule across waterways of the world relating to navigating on the right hand side of the waterway.

"This is particularly important for safety in narrow waterways.

"The International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea 1972 (COLREGs) published by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) are the navigation rules to be followed by ships and other vessels to prevent collisions.

"Boaters will also be educated on boat ramp etiquette and the steps to take to achieve an efficient launch and retrieval.

"You would be surprised to hear about some of the dramas that are played out at boat ramps across NSW when people do not consider their fellow boaters in the rush to get out on the water.

"All will be reminded of the importance of checking the weather before and during boating and registering for the Maritime Alert system that is based on official weather data and to have the good sense to not go out on the water if the weather is not suitable.

"It should also go without saying that a boat should be appropriate for the conditions, as should clothing, including life jackets and other on-board safety equipment such as marine band radio if heading offshore.”

Appropriate action will be taken by boating safety officers for any areas of non-compliance.

RMS will have the full complement out on the water along with a team of locally based boating education officers at ramps and clubs.

Register for the maritime weather alert system at www.rms.nsw.gov.au/maritime/using-waterways/weather-tides/alerts.html