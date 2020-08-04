Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
footage from NSW DPI drone trials shows a tiger shark feeding on the carcass of a whale between Brooms Head and Angourie in July 2018.
footage from NSW DPI drone trials shows a tiger shark feeding on the carcass of a whale between Brooms Head and Angourie in July 2018.
News

Boaties warned to watch out for whale carcass

Janine Watson
4th Aug 2020 1:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Boat operators have been warned to watch out for a whale carcass floating in the water between Coffs Harbour and South Solitary Island.

The first calls came into the Coffs Harbour unit of Marine Rescue NSW at around 10.30am.

Since then several more calls have been lodged with the last around 12.30pm.

Marine Rescue has issued a warning to boat operators in the area between Mutton Bird Island and South Solitary Island to look out for the carcass.

It is floating on the surface of the water and moving slowly in a southerly direction.

Conditions are relatively calm out on the water today.

It comes just days after a dead whale washed up on a Clarence Valley beach.

A couple discovered the dead juvenile humpback at Red Cliff north of Brooms Head while out walking.

Whales are currently on their migration north with record numbers spotted along our coastlines.

Numbers are going up every year with currently around 30,000 migrating up to Queensland and back.

coffs harbour humpback highway humpback whale migration marine rescue whale whale carcass
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coffs drink and drug drivers face the music in court

        premium_icon Coffs drink and drug drivers face the music in court

        News A number of people caught drink or drug driving have been sentenced.

        Testing rates spike as state left on edge

        premium_icon Testing rates spike as state left on edge

        News Mid North Coast cracks 2500 tests a week while Premier recommends masks

        FROM THE GRANDSTAND: Cross-code clash gains momentum

        premium_icon FROM THE GRANDSTAND: Cross-code clash gains momentum

        Rugby League Possible rugby union and rugby league cross-code exhibition match causing a stir

        SMILE: Alleged thief captured on CCTV

        SMILE: Alleged thief captured on CCTV

        Crime Do you recognise this man? If so, please contact police