Boaties, it's time to batten down the hatches

DANGEROUS surf conditions mixed with heavy rain is a recipe for disaster for boaties.

WITH extreme weather expected to continue on the east coast, boat owners are being urged to check their vessels are safe and secure.

NSW Maritime Executive Director Mark Hutchings said people who own boats on moorings need to take extra care to ensure their vessels are secured safely as they will be responsible for any damage from loose moorings caused to other vessels or property.

NSW Maritime has received reports of vessels grounded and sunk in the extreme weather affecting the state's coastline.

"Strong and damaging winds have caused power outages around the state and are a threat to moored craft," Mr Hutchings said.

"Winds can cause vessels to break free of their mooring tackle, the rain can fill bilges and debris can entangle mooring lines, cause damage and become hazards to safe navigation.

"Owners of moorings are required to keep their vessel and the mooring gear in good condition at all times to ensure they can handle these sorts of challenging conditions.

"Of course, boat owners should only go out to their moored craft when it is safe to do so."

Boaters are urged to avoid non-essential boating on flood-affected waterways until the clean up from the wild weather has been carried out.

NSW Maritime crews will be working around the clock to remove debris from the water, reinstate navigation aids and signs and help boat owners recover vessels.

For more information visit rms.nsw.gov.au/maritime