Boaters should know alcohol and water is a bad mix

SAFETY FIRST: Former Test player Matt Hayden has a warning for boating safety. Contributed

HARDCORE whisky aficionados wouldn't dream of adding water to their favourite beverage and something similar applies to boating enthusiasts.

The blood alcohol limit on the water is 0.05, the same as on the road and if you flaunt the law, not only are you risking serious fines but also risking life and limb.

RMS director Angus Mitchell said boating safety officers are involved in a special operation with NSW Police to carry out random breath tests of boat skippers.

"The operation coincides with the start of summer and the party season when more people go boating,” he said.

"For the safety of everyone on the water it is crucial boat skippers understand the alcohol limit is the same as on the road.

"Anyone going boating should also be aware the wind, waves and sun can intensify the effect of alcohol, increase disorientation and the chance of drowning.

"When afloat, your coordination, judgment, vision, balance and reaction time can decline up to three times faster consuming alcohol.

"The boating environment amplified by waves, motion, vibration, engine noise, weather, wind and spray can multiply the effects of alcohol.”

Operators of vessels which are under way may be subject to random breath testing and subject to heavy penalties if found to be over the limit.

The operator of a vessel includes anyone steering or exercising control over its course or direction and includes the observer in a vessel which is towing people as well as anyone being towed.

Not only is alcohol and water a dangerous mix, so is failure to check over the boat and ensuring it is safe.

One of the most common failures for offshore boaters is an inefficient battery and before heading out check its reliability so you are your passengers are not left stranded.

Manufacturer Century has launched a campaign with former Test cricketer Matthew Hayden and while they obviously wish to sell their product, the overall message is timely and worth noting.

"You can't get a push on the water,” Hayden said.

"It's not like you can wave down a passing car on a busy highway.

"There could be little or no marine traffic where you are and the weather can change and suddenly you are in a life-threatening situation.

"I always fire the boat up in the yard first to make sure it is good to go.

"If it doesn't start it can wreck the whole day and I never want to break down on the water again.

"If you don't belong to the Coast Guard there is a rescue cost and a new battery is a lot cheaper.”