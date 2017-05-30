Boaters and fishers warned of dangerous surf conditions

DANGEROUS SURF: A dangerous surf conditions warning has been issued from Wooli to Ulladulla.

A DANGEROUS surf condition warning has been issued for tomorrow.

Roads and Maritime Services issued an alert to boaters after a Bureau of Meteorology surf condition warning which stretches from Wooli to Ulladulla.

A southerly swll is predicted to develop overnight and peak around 3.5m as it travels up the coast.

Skippers of small craft should be on high alert and check conditions before considering crossing coastal bars or heading offshore.

Rock fishers should also check forecasts before heading out.

Strong winds can cause damage to vessels on moorings which have been poorly maintained.

RMS advises skippers to: