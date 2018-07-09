Boat users proceed with caution

Weekend fisherman tries his luck at Gallows headland during the late afternoon.

Rachel Vercoe

IF you're planning on taking the boat out off shore, take note of the alert issued to boaters by Roads and Maritime Services (RMS) warning about dangerous surf conditions off the NSW Coast today.

The Coffs Coast has been included in the warning and boat skippers have been recommended to consider changing or delaying their voyage before considering crossing a coastal bar or heading offshore.

RMS suggest rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location sheltered from the surf.

Strong winds can also cause damage to vessels on moorings which have been poorly maintained.

Every skipper is responsible for the safety of their vessel and all on board.

RMS advises skippers to:

- Check the official weather forecast before and during boating and 'if in doubt, don't go out'.

- Ensure the boat and its equipment is suitable for the conditions.

- Log on/ off with a Marine Rescue NSW marine radio base via VHF Radio or Marine Rescue APP for every trip offshore and consider a safety management plan.

- Wear a lifejacket.