Boat users fight for the ramp to stay put

ON A MISSION: Boaties John Howard, Trevor George,Colin Clulow, Terry Franklin,John Van Anen and Keiran Singh are unhappy with the proposals to get rid of the Emerald Beach boat ramp.

THE uncertain future for the Emerald Beach boat ramp has caused major concerns for residents and visitors to the suburb, who regularly use the beach launch.

Earlier this year, four options for the Emerald Beach Masterplan were presented to the community for consultation.

After dissatisfaction with the options from the people who attended, two more options were provided.

Out of the six concepts, four propose the removal of the boat ramp entirely.

When reading through the proposals, John Howard, a regular user of the Emerald Beach boat ramp wrote a letter to the editor voicing his concerns.

"I and other boat owner colleagues are strongly opposed to the removal of the Emerald Beach boat ramp,” John said.

He said he has been launching his boat at Emerald beach since 1972 and is shocked to think progress is to remove the ramp.

"I have been fined $110 for leaving my vehicle on the beach after launching at Sandy Beach. If you take away Emerald Beach boat ramp, there is nowhere to launch between Woolgoolga and Coffs.

"Emerald Beach began its life as a small fishing village and it's still loved for this today. It's centred on the beach, fishing, surfing and marine activities of all kinds.

"I would be happy to be part of a boat owners group to support the replacement of the existing Emerald Beach boat ramp.”

Mr Howard has sent the Coffs Harbour City Council his own proposal, which includes widening Fiddaman Road to provide room for parking on both sides of the road, has easy access to the beach via four walking paths and a boat ramp and six boat trailer spaces away from the hub of the beach.

"Lots of people use the ramp even though it's in a bad state.

"I've included the six trailer parks because I think once its revamped, the ramp will get used much more and it will take away pressure from Woolgoolga and Coffs.

"As well as boat launching, a new boat ramp gives multiple access points for emergency vehicles, prams, wheelchairs, walkers, kayak launching and more,” he said.

During the first stages of consultation for the Emerald Beach Masterplan, issues identified included the difficult to use boat ramp, car parking, underutilised areas, degraded playground and dunal erosion.

Coffs Harbour City Council has welcomed community input and said revised designs for both Emerald Beach and Sandy Beach, resulting from online and written submissions received from the community will go to the Coffs Coast Regional Park Trust Board for consideration at a future meeting.

"It is expected preferred design options will subsequently go out for wider community consultation before final masterplans are adopted,” the council stated.

To contact John, call 0410 562 386.