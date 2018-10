Boat ramp closed: The Coffs Harbour boat ramp is currently closed.

IF you were thinking of ducking out for a quick fish in the boat this morning off the Coffs Coast, don't.

The Coffs Harbour boat ramp is currently closed as work signs block the entrance.

Waves are breaking across the entrance into the harbour with surfers seen enjoying waves yesterday.

It is currently high tide and ramp conditions are expected to worsen towards low tide.

More information and video to come.