Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Google Maps
News

Boat capsizes in Congo, 36 feared dead

16th Sep 2019 9:06 AM

At least 36 people are feared dead after a boat capsized on the Congo River near Congo's capital, Kinshasa, police say.

Out of an estimated 102 passengers, 76 had been rescued after the boat sank on Sunday morning, national police spokesman Pierrot Mwanamputu told dpa.

The vessel was heading from northwest Mai-Ndombe province towards the capital, Mwanamputu said.

The reason for the accident remained under investigation.

Boat accidents occur regularly in Congo and other parts of central Africa, mainly due to unmarked waterways, overloading and dilapidated vessels.

boat capsize congo fatality

Top Stories

    Motorbike rider killed after horror crash near Ballina

    Motorbike rider killed after horror crash near Ballina

    News MEMBERS of the public desperately tried to resuscitate the 24-year-old, but he died at the scene.

    Revealed: Student-to-teacher ratios in every NSW school

    premium_icon Revealed: Student-to-teacher ratios in every NSW school

    Education Student-to-teacher ratios for every school in NSW

    Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    premium_icon Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    Smarter Shopping Get a $249 tablet with your 12 month subscription to this website

    Two local men choppered to hospital in separate incidents

    premium_icon Two local men choppered to hospital in separate incidents

    News BOTH were flown to the John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle.