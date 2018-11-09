Menu
The Westpac Rescue Lifesaver Helicopter has been tasked to Sapphire Beach after a reported boat capsizing this morning.
Boat capsizes, fears held for those onboard

9th Nov 2018 11:30 AM | Updated: 12:11 PM

UPDATE: NSW Ambulance Paramedics are responding to reports of a boat capsize at Sapphire Beach, north of Coffs Harbour.

Three ambulance crews, including the Westpac Rescue, are on scene.

A number of people are believed to have been on the boat.

 

BREAKING: A BOAT has reportedly capsized off the Coffs Coast, a short time ago.

Emergency Services are on scene at Sapphire Beach off Campbells Beach.

The Westpac Rescue Lifesaver Helicopter has been tasked to the location.

A landing site was being prepared for a 12.10pm arrival. 

More details to follow.

    Local Partners