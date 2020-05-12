Boarding house not welcome by some

The recommendation before Councillors is to approve the application.

A development application for a boarding house, which was the subject of a petition urging Council not to approve it, will be considered by Coffs Harbour City Councillors this week.

Offering short-term accommodation, it’s slated for 2A Gundagai Place, Coffs Harbour.

The recommendation before Councillors is to approve the application.

Plans show a total of 11 rooms (three single occupancy and eight double occupancy suites), each with full bathroom, kitchenette and living area, noting both ground floor units have been

designed to be an adaptable room.

The estimated cost of the project is $1,200,000.

Six car parking spaces will be provided.

There is an existing dwelling on the site which will be demolished.

During two rounds of public consultation 22 submissions, all against the proposal, were received.

A petition against the plan containing 31 signatures, was also lodged with Council.

Some raised questions about how the boarding house would be managed. Council’s report on the matter states that by law an on-site manager is only required if there are 20 or more residents. Plans for 2A Gundagai Place indicate there will be 19 lodgers at any one time.

However there are plans for an off-site manager to be appointed who can be contacted to handle complaints. A recommended draft condition is that the manager’s contact details be provided to Council.

Other concerns were in relation to the ‘types of people’ who would be residing there but as Council’s report indicates they have no power to ‘restrict/prohibit specific groups within the general population from occupying the premises’.

Concerns were also raised in relation to elevated noise levels. To address this the applicant has outlined plans to limit use of the courtyard to 6pm and the implementation of a number of ‘house rules’ prohibiting large gatherings and controlling alcohol intake and the use of illicit drugs. Rules will also apply to the parking of cars at the site.

Other matters up for consideration at this week’s Coffs Harbour City Council meeting:

- THE sale of Council buildings to help fund the Cultural and Civic Space has hit a major hurdle.

The disposal of four Coffs Harbour City Council buildings is an integral part of the funding model for the controversial $76.5m Gordon Street project.

But following the completion of an expression of interest marketing campaign there have only been offers made on three of the buildings and they were all below market value.

Coffs Harbour jetty. Photo by Jenny Ellem

- ONE of our most iconic landmarks is in trouble.

Recent repair work on seven spans of the Coffs Harbour Historic Timber Jetty revealed it was in much worse condition than previously expected.

While it remains safe for its current use, the Jetty could require a major renewal of the remaining 53 spans within the next two to five years.

- A GROUP of Diggers Beach residents have joined forces to oppose plans for a major upgrade of Aanuka Beach Resort.

The $22m upgrade will involve the demolition of the lagoon conference centre and office/administration buildings to make way for a large hotel. This building will house a conference centre on the ground floor with three levels of hotel suites above.

