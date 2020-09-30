Boarding house DA back after Cr’s unanimous rejection

The developer behind plans for a boarding house at Gundagai Place has asked Councillors to reconsider their prior decision.

THE last time the proposal was before Coffs Harbour City Councillors it was unanimously rejected.

But now the developer is asking for a review of that decision.

Managing director of 3KN Investments Pty Ltd George Karam says there’s been a few changes to the proposal for a boarding house at Gundagai Place, Coffs Harbour.

“There have been a number of subtle changes; but the biggest one is provision for an on-site manager.”

He also believes there is a misconception about the type of tenants the boarding house will attract.

“They won’t be short-term tenants but longer terms of six months or more; and we are providing affordable housing, not social housing, and that’s a really important point.”

Plans for the $1.2m boarding house were considered by Councillors at their May 14 meeting.

The report before Councillors was to approve the development which will include 11-rooms housing up to 19 people.

There is an existing dwelling on the site which will need to be demolished.

During two rounds of public consultation 22 submissions (and a petition with 31 signatures), all against the proposal, were received.

While Councillors acknowledged Coffs Harbour is in desperate need of more affordable housing, there were concerns the already busy location was inappropriate for such a development.

Cr Sally Townley said it was not the right place to have 19 people “crammed in” and she moved a motion to reject the proposal which was supported by Cr George Cecato.

When put to the vote it was carried unanimously.

As part of the developer’s request for a review the plans are back on public exhibition. People have until October 13 to comment.

Search for DA number 0170/20DA on Council’s DA Tracker.

Mr Karam’s company has built similar boarding houses across the State and says there is a lack of similar offerings in Coffs Harbour.

“Some motels and older buildings have been converted but this will be a purpose-built offering.

“We have a similar development on the Central Coast and the tenants are mostly nurses and doctors.”

His company is behind a similar development approved on Albany Street.

He was hoping the Gundagai Place proposal would have been approved in May so both boarding houses could have been built at the same time.

“We will just have to wait and see now.”