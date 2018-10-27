Board walk at Jetty Foreshore a 'mistake': Cr Townley

COUNCILLOR Sally Townley has raised concerns over proposed plans to build a board walk at the Jetty Foreshore following the release of the major development concept plans this weeks.

The environmental scientist said the board walk, which could potentially run along the front of the dunes, had not been discussed in any previous consultation sessions.

"It would involve digging up the entire length of the beach to place underground substructures and would have a massive and ongoing impact on the dunes and the vegetation,” Dr Townley said.

"I think this aspect of the concept has not been well thought out and is unlikely to receive planning approval.

"Everything we know about coastal planning says that building infrastructure in or on or in front of dunes is a mistake. The vegetation is an essential component which protects park users from wind and sand. Without it, we will see erosion of the parkland we all love.”

Last year Dr Townley revealed to the public the State Government's confidential plans to develop high-rises up to 10 storeys tall on the eastern side of Jordan Esplanade, potentially blocking views for nearby residents.

In response to this the State Government scrapped the plans, starting the process from scratch and involving heavy public consultation.

Dr Townley said, other than the proposed board walk, that she was content with the new concept plan.

"In May last year, I realised that I could no longer hide from the community that the State Government was planning intensive high rise development in public open space at the Jetty Foreshores.

"I received overwhelming support and gratitude from the community for disclosing the plans and I am very glad I made that decision. Coffs Harbour people have a powerful sense of connection to the Jetty Foreshores and deserve to participate fully in planning this area's future.”

"I think the plans presented today show that the Government has now listened to the community consultation. The concept plans are scaled down enormously from earlier plans.

"Some high points for me are the proposal to include a cultural centre on the site of the Deep Sea Fishing club to celebrate Gumbaynggirr culture. I believe this would really take Coffs forward.

"I'm also pleased to see that the environment was the highest rated theme from the first stages of consultation. I think a lot of people are happy to see some limited low rise development in selected areas of the wider foreshore precinct, but protection and enhancement of the natural environment is of high importance to almost everyone. A balance needs to be struck.”