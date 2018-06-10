Boambee's FFA Cup run ends in round 6

THE Boambee Bombers have bowed out of the FFA Cup in the sixth round of the nationwide competition at Lake Macquarie.

Representing North Coast Football, the Bombers fell to a heavy 6-0 to the highly fancied Charlestown City Blues FC in the Northern New South Wales play-offs.

"In the first 15 minutes we looked sharp, the best we've looked all season ... we had them on the back foot, but we didn't bring the goal shooting boots today," Boambee captain Brady Parker said.

The Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility hosted the final eight teams in the FFA Cup Qualifying Round which resulted in an all-National Premier Leagues (NPL) Northern NSW 'final four'.

Hamilton Olympic FC, Broadmeadow Magic FC, Lambton Jaffas FC and Charlestown City Blues FC all qualified and are now just one win away from becoming one of two NNSWF teams entering the FFA Cup Round of 32.

The day kicked off with Hamilton Olympic causing an upset of sorts over Edgeworth Eagles who will now miss out on appearing in the Round of 32 for the first time in four years.

Both teams traded goals in the opening minutes through Reece Papas and Dylan Holz, but a spectacular goal midway through the first half to Jed Hornery saw Olympic take the lead into the break.

A second-half goal to Eagles' Bailey Garland equalised the game, but Jacob Bailey found the back of net with ten minutes remaining that ultimately proved to be the winner of a thrilling contest.

The second match saw Broadmeadow Magic dominate Adamstown Rosebud with a comfortable 3-0 victory to progress into Round 7 for the fourth time.

Kale Bradbery scored two well-finished goals in the first half to give his side the advantage, and Luke Virgili would score a second-half header to seal the win.

In the third fixture of the day, Lambton Jaffas proved their superiority over Football Mid North Coast (FMNC) side Port United with a 8-0 smashing.

The Jaffas lead at half-time 4-0 through goals from Ben Hay (x2), Bren Hammel and Tom Waller, and continued that dominance into the second by scoring another four from Nathan Verity, Marcus Duncan and Finn Pariss and another to Bren Hammel.

The last match was between Charlestown City Blues and Football North Coast's (FNC) Boambee Bombers FC and once again the NPL opponent proved too strong as Charlestown experienced an easy 6-0 win.

Scott Smith scored a hat-trick to help his side in making their first 'Final Four' appearance in their club's history.

Round 7 now sees Charlestown City Blues host Lambton Jaffas on Wednesday, while Broadmeadow Magic will host Hamilton Olympic in a local derby with the date and venue to be confirmed.

The winners of these matches will qualify to represent NNSWF in the FFA Cup Round of 32.

The two teams to qualify for the Round of 32 will gain the opportunity to face other qualifying clubs from around Australia, as well as the ten clubs from the Hyundai A-League.