Boambee want to replicate golden year in 2019

UNBEATEN: Boambee Bombers celebrate after their grand final win last year. The side will be looking to replicate its form in 2019.

FOOTBALL: Years don't get much better than the one Boambee FC had in 2018.

Premiers in both the Men's Premier League competition and Women's 1st Division along with a gallant FFA Cup run, it truly was a 12 months to remember.

Club president Damien Benson said the focus was now replicating it in 2019.

"Yeah without a doubt that's the goal,” Benson said.

"The main thing we're chasing is continuity. We've retained the leadership group from both the men's and women's squads from last season.

"We're also trying to make it easier for players retiring to stay and move into coaching.”

With the core group of players from both sides to go around again this season, Benson said the only major changes had come in the coaching ranks.

"Our men's coach from last year, Shane Duncan, is stepping down to assist with coaching around the club. So our reserve grade coach John Fergusson is stepping in,” he said.

"Neil Witherdin is coaching the women's this year. They believe they can challenge for the state cup in Newcastle so that's why they've asked Neil to come on board. He'll demand very high standards.”

Benson said the men's team members also had fire in their bellies to return to Newcastle after falling to Charlestown City Blues FC in the sixth round of the FFA Cup last year.

"The boys want to go down there and make amends. They could have gone up early in that game but they didn't and fell away a bit at the end. So that's really driving them.”

Benson added the club was also putting an increased emphasis on juniors this year, particularly the premiership winning U15 boys and U14 girls teams who will begin to be integrated with the senior teams.

"Our junior rep numbers have improved from eight to 20, we've got a lot of good juniors coming through.”

Boambee's home ground Ayrshire Park is set to have $180,000 worth of drainage and surface improvements this year, while the Sawtell Hotel has renewed its sponsorship of the club in a major coup.