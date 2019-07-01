Boambee is ready to dish out capital punishment

THE TEAM: Coach Damien Benson with players Ethan Dawson, Jackson Joice, Myndee Morris, Jack Zimmer, Mark McCarthy, Zac Wilson, Xavier Gibson (back), Anthony Omtha, Daniel Gibson, Will Hodgson, Kai Mukawa, Jack Benson and Damien Carter. Jayden James was absent.

FOOTBALL: Boambee FC's brightest young talents will head to Canberra this Sunday to tackle some of Australia's most well-known football clubs.

Having qualified for the 2019 Kanga Cup, Boambee's under-12 team has been placed in the top division and will run into powerhouses Adelaide City and Bentleigh Greens.

They will also face a top side from South Korea at the tournament.

The Boambee side includes players from Coffs City United Lions and Northern Storm.

Coach Damien Benson said he's looking forward to the Kanga Cup.

"The main purpose of the trip is to test ourselves against big city clubs and enjoy the experience of travelling away with a sporting team and friends,” Benson said.

"We would like to thank sponsors Clarence Valley Pools, c9m7 Sportswear, Boost Juice, McDonald's and The Lions Club for their help.”