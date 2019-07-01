Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
THE TEAM: Coach Damien Benson with players Ethan Dawson, Jackson Joice, Myndee Morris, Jack Zimmer, Mark McCarthy, Zac Wilson, Xavier Gibson (back), Anthony Omtha, Daniel Gibson, Will Hodgson, Kai Mukawa, Jack Benson and Damien Carter. Jayden James was absent.
THE TEAM: Coach Damien Benson with players Ethan Dawson, Jackson Joice, Myndee Morris, Jack Zimmer, Mark McCarthy, Zac Wilson, Xavier Gibson (back), Anthony Omtha, Daniel Gibson, Will Hodgson, Kai Mukawa, Jack Benson and Damien Carter. Jayden James was absent.
Sport

Boambee is ready to dish out capital punishment

Sam Flanagan
by
1st Jul 2019 5:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOOTBALL: Boambee FC's brightest young talents will head to Canberra this Sunday to tackle some of Australia's most well-known football clubs.

Having qualified for the 2019 Kanga Cup, Boambee's under-12 team has been placed in the top division and will run into powerhouses Adelaide City and Bentleigh Greens.

They will also face a top side from South Korea at the tournament.

The Boambee side includes players from Coffs City United Lions and Northern Storm.

Coach Damien Benson said he's looking forward to the Kanga Cup.

"The main purpose of the trip is to test ourselves against big city clubs and enjoy the experience of travelling away with a sporting team and friends,” Benson said.

"We would like to thank sponsors Clarence Valley Pools, c9m7 Sportswear, Boost Juice, McDonald's and The Lions Club for their help.”

boambee bombers boambee fc canberra football kanga cup north coast football
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Meet the inspirational mother of six taking on the world

    premium_icon Meet the inspirational mother of six taking on the world

    News MOTHER-OF-SIX, local property hand and army reserves member. Most people would call that a full schedule, not Clare Palmer. The super mum is also a freak runner

    • 1st Jul 2019 5:16 PM
    Which industry's injured workers take the most compo?

    premium_icon Which industry's injured workers take the most compo?

    Insurance Forum to share workers compensation insights with employers

    HUMPBACK SEASON: Best local places to spot the whales

    premium_icon HUMPBACK SEASON: Best local places to spot the whales

    News Whale sightings have boomed over the last two weeks.

    Cost blowouts on civic space could be crippling

    premium_icon Cost blowouts on civic space could be crippling

    News Cr warns of cost blowouts on Cultural and Civic Space.