Boambee East home offers plenty of options

RAINE & HORNE TOORMINA/SAWTELL PRINCIPAL AND SELLING AGENT SCOTT BELLAMY'S Property Pick of the Week is this Boambee East home.

Scott, tell us about this home:

This is a quality three-bedroom residence with two bathrooms and garaging for up to three cars or two cars and a workshop.

The home itself has separate lounge, dining and family areas with an enclosed sunroom adding extra living space.

A dishwasher complements the well appointed kitchen, the air-conditioner adjusts the temperature when required and the garage has an electric roller door.

Public transport runs past the front door, the shops and schools are close by with Sawtell's fine beaches and restaurants being less than five minutes away by car.

The stairs should not deter any purchaser as the stairway has an electric chair lift.

What is your favourite feature of the home?

The home can be adapted to meet the purchasers requirements.

With two bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs and one bedroom and a bathroom down, it can be used as a comfortable family home or a home with guest accommodation or accommodation for the extended family.

Who will be interested in buying this home?

The residence will appeal to a broad cross section of purchasers. The purchaser could be an investor, a family or even retirees wanting to downsize the maintaining of a large yard and yet need a