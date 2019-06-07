Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CRUNCH TIME: Boambee Bombers captain Brady Parker will lead his side into battle against Maitland FC on Saturday afternoon.
CRUNCH TIME: Boambee Bombers captain Brady Parker will lead his side into battle against Maitland FC on Saturday afternoon. Sam Flanagan
Sport

Boambee are on the doormat of redemption

Sam Flanagan
by
7th Jun 2019 1:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOOTBALL: A year can feel like a lifetime in football.

The Boambee Bombers have spent the last 12 months with one thought in the back of their mind; redemption.

Last year the Bombers qualified for round six of the FFA Cup and travelled to Newcastle full of confidence for their clash with the Charlestown City Blues FC.

Boambee were the better side in the opening 15 minutes of the match but weren't able to take their chances in front of goal. The Blues made them pay, banging in six of their own for an emphatic win.

This year the Bombers have a new assignment in Maitland FC, but the ambition remains the same.

"It's a new season, but the club and the players were really keen to get down to Newcastle again this year and learn from our experience last year and hopefully do better,” Bombers coach Jon Fergusson said.

"We're injury free, there's no illnesses and the guys have been training really well.

"There's been a lot of enthusiasm and their spirits are high.”

Boambee have been at their rampant best in both the C.ex Group Men's Premier League and FFA Cup to date this year.

Though Fergusson realises there's levels to this sport and the Bombers will have to fly to new heights to come away with a win over Maitland.

"I've watched some of their recent games in the Newcastle NPL to try and learn their team patterns and see where their strengths and weaknesses are,” he said.

"For us it's about holding it together at the back. If you don't concede you don't lose.

"Once we gain possession we have good attacking players with attacking mindsets. So I'm confident we can score goals if we give ourselves the chance.”

Kick off for the Bombers v Maitland game is 12.30pm tomorrow at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility.

Boambee Squad

Scott Jennings, Nathan Pollitt, Brandon Wyatt, Adam Pickup, Josh McIntosh, Tanjil Everett, James Lowe, Luke France, Brady Parker (c), Lachlan Moye, Tyh Murphy, Christian Penny, Mark Norbery, Tom Frewen, Keeden Corliss, Alik Coderch, Sol Fergusson.

boambee bombers ffa cup lake macquarie regional football facility maitland fc north coast football northern nsw football
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    What's changed since Coffs Harbour's last great flood

    premium_icon What's changed since Coffs Harbour's last great flood

    News A DECADE on from the last big flood to inundate the city centre and works have now been completed to stop history repeating itself.

    • 7th Jun 2019 1:00 PM
    Church vandalism leaves parishioners outraged

    premium_icon Church vandalism leaves parishioners outraged

    News "F--- COPS" is the sentiment a vandal has left on a local church.

    • 7th Jun 2019 1:00 PM
    Your weekly dose of cuteness

    premium_icon Your weekly dose of cuteness

    News Did your pet make our gallery this week?

    • 7th Jun 2019 12:45 PM
    REVEALED: When the new hospital will open

    premium_icon REVEALED: When the new hospital will open

    News The building of a new Coffs Coast hospital is set to start