Boambee are on the doormat of redemption

CRUNCH TIME: Boambee Bombers captain Brady Parker will lead his side into battle against Maitland FC on Saturday afternoon.

CRUNCH TIME: Boambee Bombers captain Brady Parker will lead his side into battle against Maitland FC on Saturday afternoon. Sam Flanagan

FOOTBALL: A year can feel like a lifetime in football.

The Boambee Bombers have spent the last 12 months with one thought in the back of their mind; redemption.

Last year the Bombers qualified for round six of the FFA Cup and travelled to Newcastle full of confidence for their clash with the Charlestown City Blues FC.

Boambee were the better side in the opening 15 minutes of the match but weren't able to take their chances in front of goal. The Blues made them pay, banging in six of their own for an emphatic win.

This year the Bombers have a new assignment in Maitland FC, but the ambition remains the same.

"It's a new season, but the club and the players were really keen to get down to Newcastle again this year and learn from our experience last year and hopefully do better,” Bombers coach Jon Fergusson said.

"We're injury free, there's no illnesses and the guys have been training really well.

"There's been a lot of enthusiasm and their spirits are high.”

Boambee have been at their rampant best in both the C.ex Group Men's Premier League and FFA Cup to date this year.

Though Fergusson realises there's levels to this sport and the Bombers will have to fly to new heights to come away with a win over Maitland.

"I've watched some of their recent games in the Newcastle NPL to try and learn their team patterns and see where their strengths and weaknesses are,” he said.

"For us it's about holding it together at the back. If you don't concede you don't lose.

"Once we gain possession we have good attacking players with attacking mindsets. So I'm confident we can score goals if we give ourselves the chance.”

Kick off for the Bombers v Maitland game is 12.30pm tomorrow at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility.

Boambee Squad

Scott Jennings, Nathan Pollitt, Brandon Wyatt, Adam Pickup, Josh McIntosh, Tanjil Everett, James Lowe, Luke France, Brady Parker (c), Lachlan Moye, Tyh Murphy, Christian Penny, Mark Norbery, Tom Frewen, Keeden Corliss, Alik Coderch, Sol Fergusson.