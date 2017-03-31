BMX bandits at state champs

Sawtell BMX members Ella Molan, Jack Molan, Jake Major and Kye Reid with their plates earned at the ACT State Championships.

A SMALL group of six Sawtell BMX Club riders travelled to Canberra to compete at the 2017 ACT State Championships where they mixed it up with the best from all over Australia.

The competition was fierce and was great preparation for the upcoming National Championships to be held in Brisbane next month.

Kye Reid rode impressively all day not dropping a race in a top class of riders then going on to win the final to came home as the State Campion for the 17-24 men age class.

In the Cruiser class, Jarrod Hughes and Cody Major represented looked strong throughout the first day and both boys secured themselves well deserved placings in the finals for their age.

Hughes finished fifth in the finals for the 13-14 age group ahile Major came away with 7th place overall for the 11-12 boys age group.

The brother and sister duo of Ella and Jack Molan rode exceptionally well after coming back to the sport after some time off the bike.

Ella mixed it up with a tough class of girls and showed that consistency and determination can pay off. She rode all the way to placing fifth in the final which was a great result. Jack dominated for most of the day and did so again in the final to finish on the podium in third place.

Jake Major rode for the first time in the 8 boys age group and competed for his first ever state ranking.

The field of riders was fierce and Jake had to work hard for a place in the final race of the day coming away with an impressive fifth place.

For those interested, there's local club racing every Friday night and gates practice held every Tuesday evening at Sawtell BMX club on Hulberts Rd at Toormina.