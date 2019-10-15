Menu
Bluey nominated for an Emmy

by Cloe Read
15th Oct 2019 11:09 AM
BRISBANE'S Logie-award winning kids show Bluey has added to its burgeoning international success with an Emmy nomination.

The hugely popular show landed in the final four of the Kids: Preschool section of the International Emmy Awards Kids after nominees were announced overnight at the Mipcom global entertainment conference in France.

The show, inspired by Brisbane and created by Joe Brumm with Queensland production group Ludo Studios executive producers Charlie Aspinwall and Daley Pearson, follows six-year-old Blue Heeler pup Bluey as she turns everyday family life into playful adventures.

 

ABC TV show Bluey follows Blue Heeler pup Bluey.
Following the show's growing success and the winner of Most Outstanding Children's Program at the Logies this year, Bluey books have now been published and plush toys are to be released later in the year.

 

Bluey has had books published and now plush toys will soon be available. Pic: Supplied
The winners for the Emmys will be revealed at the Miptv conference in March next year.

Bluey has had 100 million views and is the most watched show in ABC iView history. It is also playing on Disney worldwide.

