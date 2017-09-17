21°
Entertainment

Bluesy Russell is the real thing

Russell Morris plays the Sawtell RSL on Friday, October 13.
COMING to Sawtell RSL on Friday, October 13, is Aria Hall of Fame inductee Russell Morris.

Best known for his hit singles The Real Thing and Wings of an Eagle, Russell Morris shot to fame in the mid-1960s with Somebody's Image.

Russell had a string of hits including Hush and the Bob Dylan classic Baby Blue.

Constantly in demand, Russell tours nationally throughout the year as well as making international appearances.

Russell has worked alongside industry heavyweights like Cher, The Bee Gees, Linda Ronstadt, The Beach Boys and toured Australia with the hugely successful Long Way To The Top in 2012.

Russell captured the hearts and imagination of Australians in 2012 when he unveiled Sharkmouth, the first of a trilogy of albums retelling some amazing stories in Australia's distant past, creating a historical document using blues and rock to celebrate the yarns that modern Australia was built on.

Van Diemen's Land picks up where Sharkmouth left off, this time covering great Australian characters and stories including Breaker Morant, Sandakan, the Eureka Stockade and many more.

Russell Morris plays the Sawtell RSL on Friday, October 13. Tickets cost $35 and are available from sawtellrsl.com.au.

