Blues looking to bring home the trophy

Plenty more action to come from the National Rugby League 2018 State of Origin

Plenty more action to come from the National Rugby League 2018 State of Origin SMP Images/NEWSCORP

LOOKING to bring home the Origin trophy in front of a home crowd, New South Wales aims to end Queensland's era of dominance in game two of 2018's State of Origin series tomorrow night.

Our sports journalists will be glued to the sideline to bring you immediate match statistics and commentary, as well as all the news surrounding the big game.

Be there as the experts bring the best Origin coverage to the Coffs Coast Advocate with live updates, player ratings and special features. Better yet, watch it all unfold on your new Samsung tablet when you subscribe to the Coffs Coast Advocate for 12-months.

Subscribe and take advantage of this exclusive offer.

NSW comes into this game as heavy favourites as they look to start their own dynasty and put an end to Queensland's decade of success.

"The selectors south of the border have definitely put together a star-studded pack with a tonne of the comp's form players returning for game two and I think they'll be hard to beat,” sports writer, Greg White said.

"They've got it all, there's a massive forward pack that will look to get stuck into the Queenslander's as well as a fast, skilful backline that ultimately won the last game for NSW.”

A desperate Queensland outfit is set to welcome back Maroons veteran Billy Slater for his 30th Origin appearance.

"His return is certainly a big addition to the team and he'll add a wealth of experience to a relatively new Queensland team,” Greg said.

"I wouldn't exactly write the Queensland team off though, they've certainly been in this position before.”

Blues fans will be hoping the expert's tip comes to life.

"I think New South Wales will be too strong and I think they'll come to ANZ stadium and play a different game to what we saw in Melbourne two and half weeks ago, they'll be hard to beat.”

Subscribe to the Coffs Coast Advocate and take advantage of this exclusive offer to receive a Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 Tablet, plus a 12-months unlimited access to The Daily Telegraph+ including the +Rewards program. That's $510 of value for just $364. Hurry, offer ends July 24.