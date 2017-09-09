Blue Sox eager to prove a point

SMARTING from their first loss in three months, Blue Sox play host to the Dodgers in the major semi-final, while All Stars will host Diggers in the do or die elimination semi-final.

Defending premiers Coffs All Stars issued a timely reminder last week to all opponents why they're not to be written off this year by upsetting the top of the table Woolgoolga Blue Sox.

The Stars jumped out to an early lead with three runs in the first innings on the back of hits to the Martin brothers and Neil Davies.

Finding themselves in the unusual position of having to come from behind, Blue Sox struggled with the low trajectory pitching of Derek Jordan, failing to collect a hit until Mick Gray got the team going in the fourth to make the score 4-2.

Cooper Bake-Smith showed the benefits of a week's intensive play at the MLB Invitational.

In the absence of Rohan Purves, Bake-Smith was elevated to lead off batter for the Dodgers and proceeded to whack an incredible four hits from his five at bats to help the Dodgers see off a spirited Bellingen Diggers side 12-2.

Cameron Martin scored off a sacrifice fly for the Stars in the fifth before two more crossed home plate to give the All Stars a memorable 7-3 victory.