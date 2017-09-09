21°
Sport

Blue Sox eager to prove a point

Mick Gray swings away for a hit.
Mick Gray swings away for a hit.

SMARTING from their first loss in three months, Blue Sox play host to the Dodgers in the major semi-final, while All Stars will host Diggers in the do or die elimination semi-final.

Defending premiers Coffs All Stars issued a timely reminder last week to all opponents why they're not to be written off this year by upsetting the top of the table Woolgoolga Blue Sox.

The Stars jumped out to an early lead with three runs in the first innings on the back of hits to the Martin brothers and Neil Davies.

Finding themselves in the unusual position of having to come from behind, Blue Sox struggled with the low trajectory pitching of Derek Jordan, failing to collect a hit until Mick Gray got the team going in the fourth to make the score 4-2.

Cooper Bake-Smith showed the benefits of a week's intensive play at the MLB Invitational.

In the absence of Rohan Purves, Bake-Smith was elevated to lead off batter for the Dodgers and proceeded to whack an incredible four hits from his five at bats to help the Dodgers see off a spirited Bellingen Diggers side 12-2.

Cameron Martin scored off a sacrifice fly for the Stars in the fifth before two more crossed home plate to give the All Stars a memorable 7-3 victory.

Topics:  baseball coffs harbour coffs harbour baseball association

Coffs Coast Advocate
Lions face ace Bomber attack

Lions face ace Bomber attack

COFFS United is chasing a second straight Premier League title tonight, but they face a Bombers attack that's in a fearsome formation.

Battle to the end in hockey

Aiden Neaves controls the ball for Urunga.

Day of battles finalises teams playing in local hockey grand finals.

Ashes profile - Megan Schutt

Australia bowler Megan Schutt in action during the ICC Women's World Cup.

Aussie quick Megan Schutt tells us about herself.

Check out this weekend's forecast

FINE AND SUNNY: It is forecast to be a sunny day in Coffs Harbour on Saturday.

Plan ahead and get the latest weather forecast.

Local Partners

Netball's big day for little players

NETBALL Association looks back on the season and gears up for the grand finals being played out at Murray Drive Netball Courts on Saturday.

North Coast Open in full swing

Indian player Abhay Singh tests the Coffs Harbour courts as he prepares for the North Coast Open.

Four qualifiers progress through to North Coast Open's main draw.

Polec and Voss continuing bromance at the Power

Jared Polec of the Power reacts after kicking a goal.

Wingman has been mentored by coach at Brisbane and now Port.