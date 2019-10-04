Blue day for Barnes’ cancer cause

GOOD CAUSE: Michael, Pauline and Brendan Barnes on the green. Photo: Trevor Veale

GOOD CAUSE: Michael, Pauline and Brendan Barnes on the green. Photo: Trevor Veale

WELL known identity, Michael Barnes is gearing up to host his annual charity golf day for prostate cancer next Sunday at the Sawtell Golf Club.

Last year’s event attracted 96 enthusiastic starters with all proceeds going to the Cancer Council NSW for research and awareness.

To symbolise prostate cancer, participants are asked to wear blue and decorate their cart or buggy in the colour.

The format is a three-person ambrose with three drives per person. Entry is $30 a head.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among Australian men, and as the population grows and ages, it is expected the number of men diagnosed with this disease will continue to increase.

Michael is a prostate cancer survivor himself, so is hoping to raise as much money as possible for this special cause.

18 men are diagnosed with the disease every day in NSW, with three men losing their life to it daily in the state.

Lunch will be available with the event beginning at 10.30am. To register contact the Sawtell Golf Club Pro Shop on 6653 1006.