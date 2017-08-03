Blue-chip living in Bonville

DREAM HOME: This Bonville beauty is on the cover of this week's Real Estate Property Guide

The Real Estate Property Guide team were in Bonville's dress-circle this week.

This stunning acreage home at 51 Faviell Drive, Bonville will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide, but you don't have to wait until then, the Guide is online now.

Unrealestate selling agent Melissa Ellis said the four-bedroom home on 1ha offers the best of country living yet is so close to everything.

"Bonville has long been regarded as a blue ribbon rural residential area which truly offers the best of both worlds, this is a tranquil sanctuary to retreat to and yet it's only about 10 kms to Sawtell Village and 14kms to Coffs Harbour CBD.”

The stately home has been designed on a grand scale; from the gorgeous open living zone with granite entertainer's kitchen, adjoining one-bedroom granny flat with full size kitchen, spectacular 14 metre pool with full-sized bathroom to the expansive master retreat with dressing room, ensuite, study and veranda.

"You would feel eternally spoilt with this as your bedroom. The adjoining deck has serene mountain views and when you want to sleep you can use the remote to activate solar powered external shutters which block out the light,” Melissa said.

"This property will impress anyone seeking a serene and private property on a manageable block size, and certainly entertainers who want to make the most of the stunning kitchen or serve cocktails and canapes by the pool.”

