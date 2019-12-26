Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

‘Blue and yellow smoke’: Surf factory goes up in flames

by Chris McMahon
26th Dec 2019 11:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services have rushed to an industrial fire in Burleigh Heads this morning.

The fire at the building, believed to be a surfboard making factory, on Rudman Parade started about 9.10am and has sent smoke spewing into the area.

Fire coming through the roof. Picture: Christine Deck.
Fire coming through the roof. Picture: Christine Deck.


There are reports of flames going through the roof of the factory.

A number of emergency services are on scene, with more on the way.

Christine Deck witnessed the fire and said there was "blue and yellow smoke" coming from the roof of the destroyed building.

Smoke can be seen from some distance away. Picture: Kevin Perrow.
Smoke can be seen from some distance away. Picture: Kevin Perrow.

"People started wearing masks … we were locked up in the car … we didn't smell it until later. It was very strong," she told the Bulletin.

Police have evacuated the area and closed off the roads.

It's understood scientific officers will also be attending to check air quality around the blaze.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

More information to come.

More Stories

Show More
burleigh heads editors picks fire surf board factory

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Boxing Day 2019 set to be biggest on record

        premium_icon Boxing Day 2019 set to be biggest on record

        News LET the Boxing Day madness begin with consumers set to splash $2.62 billion in case nationwide.

        Cops shame parents for car seat fail

        Cops shame parents for car seat fail

        Parenting Cops shame parents for car seat installed backwards

        Make the right call this summer

        premium_icon Make the right call this summer

        News Stark new findings reveal just how dangerous inland waterways are.

        Is your home safe and secure this festive season?

        premium_icon Is your home safe and secure this festive season?

        News Police are urging the community to protect their homes.