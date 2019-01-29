'A bloody laugh': MAFS groom on his best man's speech

Mick laughs it up during his wedding reception on Married At First Sight.

HAVE the reality TV gods delivered Mick Gould the woman of his dreams?

Initially, it certainly seems that way.

The Gympie-based plasterer said 'I do' to Jessika Power, a woman he'd only just met minutes before, on Married At First Sight tonight.

The 31-year-old was clearly floored by his beautiful blonde bride, a 26-year-old administration officer from Western Australia, when he first laid eyes on her during their wedding in Byron Bay.

Mick, who describes love as "being in a room and only seeing that one person", soon bonded with Jessika over a shared sense of humour.

But her dad, an ex-professional boxer, and her older brother weren't laughing during his best man's speech, which featured a colourful anecdote about a night out and some Viagra.

Mick says last night's episode made the fallout from the speech look more dramatic than it was at the time.

"It was a bloody laugh. I reckon 95% of the people had a great old chuckle at that," he told the Times.

"A few people took it the wrong way, but it was piss funny. Ever since that speech I've had nothing but people ringing me telling me it was the funniest speech they'd heard.

"The bride thought it was hilarious too, until two people got in her ear.

"It was a fairly tense day… there were some cringe-worthy moments and some funny moments."

Viewers will see Mick and Jessika go on their honeymoon before they return to Sydney to live together for the duration of the 'social experiment' run by relationship experts John Aiken, Dr Trisha Stratford and Mel Schilling.

"I'm used to living by myself on 11 acres. At certain points early on it was a bit how you going? They're shoving a camera in your face going 'talk about this and talk about that' and I'm still trying to get up in the morning," he said.

"It's definitely confronting, but once you've done it for a couple of days it's almost second nature. You almost forget about it and there are times you let your guard down a bit."

Viewers have already gravitated towards the lovable larrikin:

But he says he won't put much stock in what people say about him online.

"I don't really post too much on the old social media. Obviously I'm a bit more secluded from everyone living up in Gympie," he said.

"It will be interesting to see what people say. As long as everyone takes everything with a grain of salt, she'll be right. I'm as prepared as you can be, but it all depends on what gets shown and what doesn't get shown."

Married At First Sight continues tomorrow night at 7.30pm on Nine.