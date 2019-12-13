Bosnich: Blood, sweat and tears required

AFTER 10 rounds of the competition, the crystal ball that I looked into at the start of the season when asked to make my predictions is looking a little murky.

Who would have thought after 10 rounds of the competition that last year's Premiership Plate winners, Perth Glory, would be sitting in seventh spot with just two wins next to their name?

Who would have thought that the competition's newest franchise, Western United, would be sitting pretty in fourth spot?

And who would have thought that A-League heavyweight Melbourne Victory would be languishing in 10th spot just one win off the bottom of the ladder?

While Sydney FC and Melbourne City will be feeling pretty cool about where they sit after 10 rounds of the competition, the other nine clubs know that they have plenty of blood, sweat and tears to drop to turn things around.

When Robbie Fowler took over at the Roar this season his mission was simple - stop the goals and put the pride back in the famous orange jumper, and things looked on track before last weekend.

With a young squad and a new coach, inconsistency was always to be expected from the Brisbane side, but no one would have expected them to go in at half-time last weekend down 3-0.

The positive for the Roar was that they managed to stop the flow in the second half and played until the final whistle.

It's imperative the Roar don't carry the scars from last weekend into tonight's clash against Western United at Suncorp Stadium.

Brisbane's cause won't be helped by a fired-up Besart Berisha, who will be keen to sink one of his former clubs for the second time in as many weeks.

Berisha copped a rocket from his coach Mark Rudan in round eight and it would appear that whatever was said did the trick.

The club on the end of Berisha's frustrations last weekend, Melbourne Victory, are another side that needs to find some form and fast.

Victory showed some real grit against the Glory in round eight, but last weekend they didn't look like scoring against Western United.

Something needs to happen at the Victory and it needs to happen fast. It's either time to swing the axe and bring in some young blood, or it's time for the current squad to pull up their socks and have a dig.

Four losses on the trot is not what any side wants at any time of the year, but when those four losses come off the back of three horrible calls, it hurts that little bit more and that's the situation the Wanderers find themselves in.

This weekend the Wanderers need to stop the rot. They need to get their season back on track and fingers crossed they get the rub of the green for once!

And that leaves us with the side that the Wanderers will face this weekend, Perth Glory, a side that until last weekend had failed to fire a shot this season.

But the Glory finally got their best side on the pitch and started using the width of the field, which freed up some space for Diego Castro.

If the Glory are to turn their season around and climb the heights that they did last season, then they need to find a way to get Castro into the game.

With Chris Ikonomidis back on deck, the Glory are able to go back to playing a more expansive style of play, which should begin their climb up the ladder.

While the first 10 rounds of the competition are important, the next five rounds are crucial.

The next five rounds are where sides can either set themselves up for the rest of the season, or leave themselves a mountain the size of Everest to climb after Christmas.