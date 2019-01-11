'BLOOD EVERYWHERE': Family horror as pet sheep decapitated

HORRIFYING: Three-year-old Enna-Beth Schiffke and her pet sheep Shane, whose body was found decapitated in his pen at South Bingera last Saturday morning.

HORRIFYING: Three-year-old Enna-Beth Schiffke and her pet sheep Shane, whose body was found decapitated in his pen at South Bingera last Saturday morning. Contributed

**WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT**

A BUNDABERG mum was forced to lie to her three-year-old daughter about the sudden disappearance of her pet sheep because she couldn't face telling her the horrendous truth.

Karleigh Schiffke woke on Saturday ready to get stuck into her daily chores when her world shifted.

In the backyard of her South Bingera home, Mrs Schiffke found the dead body of her daughter's beloved miniature sheep, Shane.

"He was in his pen with no head; there was blood all out the front of the kennel," Mrs Schiffke said. The Schiffkes have been living in fear ever since.

"It made us really scared. We were home, asleep at the time and we didn't hear anything. It really looks like someone came in and did it because to get there, you have to walk through our backyard and open the pen," Mrs Schiffke told the NewsMail.

HORRIFYING: A South Bingera family's pet sheep's body was found decapitated in his pen at South Bingera last Saturday morning. Contributed

"I'm worried for my kids. It's horrifying to think something so innocent was hurt in that way."

The mother of two showed husband Kurt Schiffke the tragic scene as soon as she was able to comprehend the gruesome scene in front of her.

"It was horrific seeing it. His head was clean cut off ... his spine severed, and it looks like he was dragged," Mrs Schiffke said.

"It was a beheading. There was no other injury on him, no bite marks. It was a smooth cut."

Shane the sheep was a babydoll breed, barely six months old.

"He was the cutest little thing. So small, he only came up to our knees," Mrs Schiffke said.

"He was just a baby and very docile. He wouldn't have fought the attack."

The incident was reported to local police, however, the family said all they are looking for is information rather than a formal complaint and investigation.

"It makes us so angry that someone would do that for no reason, whatsoever," Mrs Schiffke said.

"Fair enough sheep are killed all the time, but that's done to eat them. Shane's body was left behind.

"It's the intent behind it that's disturbing."

South Kolan police sergeant Rob Jorna said it was "unknown exactly what caused the injury ... the head of the sheep wasn't located on the property".

That Saturday night Mrs Schiffke's parents came over and helped dig Shane's grave.

"Our three-year-old daughter is the one who named him. We told her he died later that night but we didn't want to explain exactly what happened, because we didn't want her knowing people would do that," the mother said.

"She bought a flower (for his grave). She was heartbroken."

If you have information on the the pet sheep's death, please contact the NewsMail at editorial@news-mail.com.au.