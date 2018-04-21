Menu
Login
GENEROUS: Rex Holloway being congratulated by John Sullivan on his outstanding donation record.
GENEROUS: Rex Holloway being congratulated by John Sullivan on his outstanding donation record.
News

Blood donor just keeps on giving

21st Apr 2018 4:00 AM

REX Holloway has been donating blood to the Australian Red Cross Blood Service for more than 50 years and he is not stopping any time soon.

"Donating blood started as a bit of a dare from a couple of my mates when I was 18,” Mr Holloway said.

"Back then donating was a little daunting, nothing like it is now, and once I started I realised what a difference it can make to people's lives, so I just kept giving.”

A community-minded gentleman, Rex is not only a regular blood donor, clocking up more than 400 visits to give blood, plasma and bone marrow, he is also a volunteer with Community Transport.

"I'll keep donating until they tell me to stop. It is a little act of kindness that anyone can do. I would encourage anyone who is healthy and fit to roll up their sleeve and do the same.

"I am also very proud to say that I am not the only volunteer from the Community Transport Company to donate. It is very pleasing to see other volunteers helping out,” he said.

Australian Red Cross Blood Service donor centre manager John Sullivan said he was grateful to people like Rex and other volunteers who donate blood and plasma on a regular basis.

"It doesn't take long and the personal satisfaction is very rewarding for people. We rely on people coming in on a regular basis to keep up supply,” he said.

"There are, however, certain times of the year that supply drops off, and coming into the winter months is one of them.”

blood donation coffs harbour community transport red cross blood bank
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Attack on Rebel base

    Attack on Rebel base

    Rugby League Coffs Harbour hasn't won at McKittrick Park for a few years but that isn't what's making tomorrow's match against South Grafton such a difficult assignment.

    • 21st Apr 2018 4:00 AM
    It's only early but Marlins face a must win clash

    It's only early but Marlins face a must win clash

    Rugby Union Marlins meet Pirates in clash that's quickly become a vital match.

    • 21st Apr 2018 3:30 AM
    Storm building after slow start

    Storm building after slow start

    Soccer Northern Storm coach can see scope for a lot of improvement.

    • 21st Apr 2018 3:30 AM
    Long and winding road trip for Suns

    Long and winding road trip for Suns

    Basketball Suns women face huge weekend road trip to Wagga and Goulburn.

    Local Partners